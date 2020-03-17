Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 241 Shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

EDU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Nomura increased their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Macquarie increased their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.77.

Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $114.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.28 and a 200-day moving average of $122.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a fifty-two week low of $77.29 and a fifty-two week high of $142.38.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $785.21 million during the quarter. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 11.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

