Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Eni SpA (NYSE:E)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Eni SpA (NYSE:E) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,391 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 4,981 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ENI were worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of ENI by 6.6% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 924,298 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,182,000 after acquiring an additional 57,246 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of ENI by 7.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,846 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of ENI by 179.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,669 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of ENI in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE E opened at $14.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 128.55, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.77. Eni SpA has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $36.34.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.18). ENI had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $18.23 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eni SpA will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ENI from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. ENI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

ENI Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

