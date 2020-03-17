EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) Director John Garabedian Purchases 11,183 Shares of Stock

EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) Director John Garabedian purchased 11,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $178,928.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,152. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

John Garabedian also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EVO Payments alerts:

On Monday, March 9th, John Garabedian purchased 4,619 shares of EVO Payments stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $100,786.58.

Shares of EVOP opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.48, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.63. EVO Payments Inc has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $31.93.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $160.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.71 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that EVO Payments Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVOP. Zacks Investment Research cut EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub cut EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. BTIG Research upgraded EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on EVO Payments in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. EVO Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVOP. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in EVO Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.