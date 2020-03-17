Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,035 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2,806.3% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 706.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $66,865.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,327.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $274,318.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,779,784.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXPD opened at $58.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.86. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $57.80 and a fifty-two week high of $81.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 7.23%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.