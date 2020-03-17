Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,058 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,975 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Farmers National Banc were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 4,800.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 5,786.2% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 26.4% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

In other news, Director Gregory C. Bestic acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.28 per share, with a total value of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 52,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,945.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Muransky acquired 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $47,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 22,280 shares of company stock worth $341,471 in the last three months. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $11.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Farmers National Banc Corp has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.25 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 27.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc Corp will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 34.11%.

Farmers National Banc Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

Further Reading: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.