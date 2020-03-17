Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Federated Investors were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FII. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 302.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Federated Investors by 286.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Federated Investors by 40.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Federated Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Federated Investors in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Federated Investors in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Federated Investors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

In related news, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $1,119,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 670,325 shares in the company, valued at $25,003,122.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 7,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $263,367.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,645,011. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Federated Investors stock opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73. Federated Investors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.68 and a fifty-two week high of $36.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.99 and a 200 day moving average of $32.54.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $358.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.89 million. Federated Investors had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Federated Investors Inc will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

