FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,660,000 shares, a decline of 5.0% from the February 13th total of 5,960,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,120.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $664,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 7,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $333,000. Green Square Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 21st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.32.

NYSE:FDX opened at $90.49 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.41. The company has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. FedEx has a 52 week low of $90.49 and a 52 week high of $199.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FedEx will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.75%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

