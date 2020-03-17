Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,475 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $46,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Ferrari by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RACE shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ferrari to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.15.

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $129.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Ferrari NV has a 52 week low of $127.73 and a 52 week high of $180.95.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.77 million. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 48.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ferrari NV will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

