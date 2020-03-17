First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) Holdings Boosted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 74.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 169,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 72,655 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $9,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in First American Financial by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in First American Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $44.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.88. First American Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $44.16 and a 12-month high of $66.78.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First American Financial Corp will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. First American Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FAF. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Compass Point raised shares of First American Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.86.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

