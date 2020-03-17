Fmr LLC Lowers Stake in Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Fmr LLC cut its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 51.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,260 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Irhythm Technologies were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 101.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 109,842 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter.

Get Irhythm Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

In other Irhythm Technologies news, EVP David A. Vort sold 7,440 shares of Irhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total transaction of $723,837.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. King sold 39,791 shares of Irhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,183,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,602,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,053 shares of company stock worth $4,705,130. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $62.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Irhythm Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $56.24 and a fifty-two week high of $104.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.59.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $59.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.42 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.69% and a negative return on equity of 58.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Irhythm Technologies Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Irhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Irhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.