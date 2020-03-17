Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,071 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 466.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in FOX in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. 24.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX opened at $23.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fox Corp has a 52-week low of $22.68 and a 52-week high of $41.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.87. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.11.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.39). FOX had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on FOX from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub lowered FOX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

