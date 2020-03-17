Franklin Resources Inc. Has $10.30 Million Stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 89,600 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of Encore Wire worth $10,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 19,184 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,488 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,798,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 178.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 9,873 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,853 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $39.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.97 million, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.73 and its 200 day moving average is $55.88. Encore Wire Co. has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $62.08.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The electronics maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $302.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.31 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WIRE. BidaskClub downgraded Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Sidoti cut their target price on Encore Wire from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.