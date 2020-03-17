Franklin Resources Inc. Invests $14.83 Million in Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 724,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,829,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $576,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 452,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 34,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 18,094 shares in the last quarter.

ASMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Shares of ASMB opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.16. Assembly Biosciences Inc has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $25.07. The company has a quick ratio of 11.57, a current ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.02. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 49.14% and a negative net margin of 611.63%. The company had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 million. Equities analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences Inc will post -4.12 EPS for the current year.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

