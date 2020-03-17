Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stock Position in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,713 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Store Capital were worth $12,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of Store Capital by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 25,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Store Capital by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,787,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,563,000 after purchasing an additional 76,250 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Store Capital by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Store Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $1,293,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Store Capital by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Store Capital news, Director Tawn Kelley purchased 1,000 shares of Store Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.90 per share, for a total transaction of $31,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,210.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Donovan purchased 3,000 shares of Store Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.35 per share, with a total value of $100,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 68,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,294,279.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 18,485 shares of company stock valued at $565,972. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STOR opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. Store Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $40.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.62 and a 200 day moving average of $37.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.22). Store Capital had a net margin of 42.81% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $173.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Store Capital Corp will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Store Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

