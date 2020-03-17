Gartner Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:IT)

Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 5,049 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,327% compared to the typical volume of 208 call options.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Gartner from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays downgraded Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Gartner from to and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

In other Gartner news, EVP Kendall B. Davis sold 6,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total transaction of $964,473.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 153,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,636,063.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins purchased 1,725 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.50 per share, with a total value of $216,487.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,053 shares in the company, valued at $5,152,151.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IT opened at $92.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Gartner has a 12 month low of $90.95 and a 12 month high of $171.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.31 and a 200-day moving average of $148.14.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gartner will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

