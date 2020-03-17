Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 322,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 127,490 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $9,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,489,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $250,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841,393 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,415,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,005 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth $29,427,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,074,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,426,000 after purchasing an additional 773,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 6,540.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 663,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,619,000 after purchasing an additional 653,617 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GIL opened at $14.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.93. Gildan Activewear Inc has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $658.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.43 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.154 per share. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

Several research firms recently commented on GIL. Zacks Investment Research cut Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Desjardins raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cfra lowered their target price on Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Gildan Activewear from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.85.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

