Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Director Michela A. English Sells 850 Shares

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Director Michela A. English sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $11,925.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,691.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ GOOD opened at $12.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $516.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 7.90, a current ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.02. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $23.98.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $29.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.79 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 8.35%. Research analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.1252 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.94%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Gladstone Commercial from $24.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 180,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 12,801 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,452,000 after acquiring an additional 20,156 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 55.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

