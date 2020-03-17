GLENCORE PLC/ADR (GLNCY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS: GLNCY) in the last few weeks:

3/16/2020 – GLENCORE PLC/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Glencore Plc operates as a diversified natural resource company. It operates in three groups: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in mining, smelting, refining, and warehousing copper, nickel, zinc/lead, alloys, alumina/aluminum and iron ore. The Energy Products segment includes controlled and non-controlled coal mining and oil production operations and investments in strategic handling, storage and freight equipment and facilities. The Agricultural Products segment focuses on grains, oils/oilseeds, cotton and sugar. The Company’s operations consist of mining and metallurgical sites, offshore oil production assets, farms and agricultural facilities. It is a producer and marketer of commodities, such as mobile phones, bicycles, cutlery, plastics and electricity. Glencore Plc, formerly known as Glencore Xstrata PLC, is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland. “

3/11/2020 – GLENCORE PLC/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

3/10/2020 – GLENCORE PLC/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/9/2020 – GLENCORE PLC/ADR had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/19/2020 – GLENCORE PLC/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock.

2/10/2020 – GLENCORE PLC/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/21/2020 – GLENCORE PLC/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLNCY opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. GLENCORE PLC/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.88. The company has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.75.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

