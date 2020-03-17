GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

GPRO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Citigroup cut GoPro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded GoPro from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.96.

Get GoPro alerts:

GPRO stock opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.27, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.80. GoPro has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $7.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.13.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $528.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.94 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that GoPro will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoPro news, Director Alexander J. Lurie purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,311.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPRO. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GoPro during the fourth quarter valued at $54,981,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoPro by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,829,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,144 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoPro during the third quarter valued at $4,926,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GoPro during the fourth quarter valued at $2,380,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of GoPro during the fourth quarter valued at $1,148,000. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

Featured Article: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.