Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.37 Million Position in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in CAE were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in CAE by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in CAE by 796.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in CAE by 302.6% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in CAE in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in CAE by 276.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of CAE in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered CAE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on CAE in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank lowered CAE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CAE in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, CAE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.29.

CAE opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.85. Cae Inc has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.77 and its 200-day moving average is $26.62.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $699.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.60 million. CAE had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 9.69%. On average, research analysts predict that Cae Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0828 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. CAE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.74%.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

