Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Position in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.05% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 240.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,675,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,752,000 after buying an additional 1,183,274 shares during the last quarter. Presima Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $11,300,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,886,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,256,000 after buying an additional 478,800 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 670,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,298,000 after buying an additional 420,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,471,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,517,000 after buying an additional 320,001 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBRA. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $7.45 on Tuesday. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.59.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.25). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $155.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 24.16%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.77%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.