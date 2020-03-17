Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $2.38 Million in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 49,593 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 29,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LSXMA. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $29.01 on Tuesday. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 1-year low of $28.61 and a 1-year high of $51.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.68 and a 200-day moving average of $45.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

