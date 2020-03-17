Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New $2.33 Million Investment in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 106,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,643,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,350,000 after acquiring an additional 49,398 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,574,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,758,000 after acquiring an additional 31,435 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,058,163 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,354,000 after acquiring an additional 17,495 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 708,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,635,000 after acquiring an additional 284,667 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 678,529 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,975,000 after acquiring an additional 332,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

BLMN opened at $7.49 on Tuesday. Bloomin’ Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $24.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.37. The company has a market cap of $773.26 million, a PE ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.44.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 74.91% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 51.95%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BLMN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Bloomin’ Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.70.

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.