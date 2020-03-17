Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases New Stake in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 29,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 3,377.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 71.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Black Hills alerts:

BKH stock opened at $54.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Black Hills Corp has a fifty-two week low of $53.86 and a fifty-two week high of $87.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.33.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $477.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Black Hills Corp will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.62%.

In related news, Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total value of $505,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 124,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,038,611.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David R. Emery sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $585,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 130,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,166,474.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Black Hills in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Black Hills in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.