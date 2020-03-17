Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 3,092 Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,218 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 3,092 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Cree were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CREE. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Cree by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,647 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $8,215,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Cree by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Cree by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,500 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Cree by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 34,301 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 10,342 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cree by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cree in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Cree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Charter Equity started coverage on Cree in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Cree in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Cree from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.44.

NASDAQ:CREE opened at $29.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 0.85. Cree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.73 and a 52 week high of $69.21.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.33 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 44.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

