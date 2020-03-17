Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $2.33 Million Position in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,228 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Emcor Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,477,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,400,000 after buying an additional 62,191 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Emcor Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 619,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,438,000 after buying an additional 9,542 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Emcor Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 238,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,608,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Emcor Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 188,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,281,000 after buying an additional 8,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 184,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,899,000 after purchasing an additional 40,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Emcor Group alerts:

In other news, Director John W. Altmeyer acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.52 per share, for a total transaction of $58,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EME opened at $52.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.62. Emcor Group Inc has a 12-month low of $52.17 and a 12-month high of $93.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emcor Group Inc will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EME shares. Maxim Group cut their price objective on Emcor Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Emcor Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Emcor Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

Emcor Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Emcor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emcor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.