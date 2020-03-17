Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $2.34 Million Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 61,667 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.10% of M.D.C. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

MDC opened at $19.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.78 and a 52-week high of $48.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.84. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.93.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. M.D.C.’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

In other M.D.C. news, CEO Larry A. Mizel sold 60,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $2,693,217.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,340 shares in the company, valued at $9,495,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO David D. Mandarich sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $4,463,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,119,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,862,880.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,276 shares of company stock valued at $7,947,326. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

