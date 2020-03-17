Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $2.38 Million Position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UHAL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AMERCO by 11.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 581,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,240,000 after purchasing an additional 58,861 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its position in AMERCO by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 114,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,134,000 after acquiring an additional 17,880 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in AMERCO by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 73,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,646,000 after acquiring an additional 17,535 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in AMERCO in the fourth quarter worth about $6,317,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in AMERCO by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,619,000 after acquiring an additional 9,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

UHAL opened at $274.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.72. AMERCO has a 12 month low of $260.29 and a 12 month high of $426.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $337.74 and a 200 day moving average of $367.74.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($2.07). The company had revenue of $927.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.68 million. AMERCO had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on UHAL shares. BidaskClub upgraded AMERCO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered AMERCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, CL King upgraded AMERCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd.

In other news, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $343.73 per share, with a total value of $1,031,190.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,562,884 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,590,117.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward J. Shoen acquired 1,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $373.87 per share, with a total value of $714,091.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 15,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,243,464. 42.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

