Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $2.39 Million Position in Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 118,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.13% of Global Net Lease at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNL. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at $1,089,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at $643,000. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GNL shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

NYSE GNL opened at $12.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.73 and a 200 day moving average of $19.78. Global Net Lease Inc has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $76.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.44 million. Global Net Lease had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 2.90%. Research analysts expect that Global Net Lease Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

