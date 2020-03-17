Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $2.40 Million Position in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,401,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,143.8% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 531.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SRPT shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $217.00 price objective (up from $211.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $280.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $85.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $158.80.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($1.30). The firm had revenue of $100.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.10 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 187.77% and a negative return on equity of 67.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.05) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -8.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $584,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,596.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

