Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 74,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.12% of Federal Signal at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 290.7% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $26.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.32. Federal Signal Co. has a 12 month low of $23.82 and a 12 month high of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.54.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $314.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Federal Signal’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 17.88%.

In other Federal Signal news, Director John L. Workman acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.34 per share, with a total value of $151,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,554.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ian A. Hudson bought 3,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.15 per share, for a total transaction of $88,671.90. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 50,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,138.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.