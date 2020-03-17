Gulfport Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:GPOR)

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 3,383 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 371% compared to the typical daily volume of 719 call options.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on shares of Gulfport Energy from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Gulfport Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Gulfport Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.18.

Shares of Gulfport Energy stock opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.34. Gulfport Energy has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $8.24.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.13). Gulfport Energy had a negative net margin of 116.37% and a positive return on equity of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $281.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.83 million. Analysts predict that Gulfport Energy will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPOR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $8,084,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 246.0% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,993,312 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,278 shares in the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,062,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,765 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 4,927,254.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,182,565 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 311.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,523,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

