Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Holdings Lowered by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 97.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,675 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 726,191 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,877,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,049,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,817 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 31,566,930 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $772,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870,119 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,135,895 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $125,676,000 after acquiring an additional 146,250 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,764,529 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $92,118,000 after acquiring an additional 18,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Halliburton by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,498,255 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $85,602,000 after acquiring an additional 210,146 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $5.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.64, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 58.06%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HAL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Halliburton from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Halliburton from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.37.

In related news, Director Murry Gerber acquired 155,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $1,056,073.14. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 224,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,679.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $217,358.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,354.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

