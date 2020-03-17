Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,302 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Hanesbrands worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,807 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,773,000 after acquiring an additional 86,798 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 88,536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,301,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 235.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,569 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 9,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

HBI stock opened at $8.38 on Tuesday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 55.80%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HBI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.63.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

