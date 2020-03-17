Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the third quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of THG stock opened at $87.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.67. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $144.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.86%.

In related news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.96, for a total transaction of $91,098.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,253.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 1,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $187,250.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,620.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,295 shares of company stock worth $2,812,707. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Hanover Insurance Group from $151.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.