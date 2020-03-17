Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Argus reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group raised Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $113.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.82.

HAS opened at $44.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.21. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $44.69 and a 52-week high of $126.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.88 and its 200-day moving average is $102.08.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 11.03%. Hasbro’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hasbro will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,365,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,488,124.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 645.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 489,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,732,000 after purchasing an additional 424,121 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 8.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 309,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,738,000 after acquiring an additional 25,069 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,505,000 after acquiring an additional 14,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 432.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 22,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

