Head-To-Head Analysis: Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) and Aptiv (NYSE:APTV)

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) and Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Garrett Motion has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aptiv has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Garrett Motion and Aptiv’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Garrett Motion $3.25 billion 0.09 $313.00 million $3.86 1.00 Aptiv $14.36 billion 0.91 $990.00 million $4.80 10.65

Aptiv has higher revenue and earnings than Garrett Motion. Garrett Motion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aptiv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Garrett Motion and Aptiv, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Garrett Motion 2 3 0 0 1.60 Aptiv 1 4 14 1 2.75

Garrett Motion currently has a consensus price target of $11.80, suggesting a potential upside of 205.70%. Aptiv has a consensus price target of $97.58, suggesting a potential upside of 90.88%. Given Garrett Motion’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Garrett Motion is more favorable than Aptiv.

Profitability

This table compares Garrett Motion and Aptiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garrett Motion 9.64% -10.32% 10.91% Aptiv 6.90% 32.61% 9.41%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.6% of Garrett Motion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.6% of Aptiv shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Garrett Motion shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Aptiv shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Aptiv beats Garrett Motion on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system. The company offers its products through distribution networks. Garrett Motion Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems. The Advanced Safety and User Experience segment provides critical components, systems, and software development for passenger safety, security, comfort, and vehicle operation, such as body controls, infotainment and connectivity systems, active and passive safety electronics, autonomous driving software and technologies, and systems integration. The company was formerly known as Delphi Automotive PLC and changed its name to Aptiv PLC in December 2017. Aptiv PLC is based in Dublin, Ireland.

