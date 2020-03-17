Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,018 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,370 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.4% of Highstreet Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Highstreet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $31,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Inscription Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 33,220 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,239,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,323 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,463,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 237,764 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $37,495,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.0% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 51,337 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,137,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,620,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. 72.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.90.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $135.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.70. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $113.78 and a 12 month high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,030.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

