Home Depot (HD) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

3/11/2020 – Home Depot was upgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $255.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Home Depot had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $270.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Home Depot was upgraded by analysts at Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $251.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $240.00.

2/26/2020 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $241.00 to $260.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $250.00 to $270.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from $224.00 to $240.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $230.00 to $244.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Home Depot had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Loop Capital. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/26/2020 – Home Depot had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $245.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from $230.00 to $255.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Home Depot had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $260.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $245.00.

2/25/2020 – Home Depot had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a $270.00 price target on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $245.00 to $260.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Home Depot had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura.

2/14/2020 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $240.00 to $265.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Home Depot had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Loop Capital. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/22/2020 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $245.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $164.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $207.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $163.11 and a 52 week high of $247.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,558,090,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,593,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $563,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,175 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 22,049.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 919,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 915,716 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,218,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,139,473,000 after purchasing an additional 605,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,655,255,000 after purchasing an additional 586,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

