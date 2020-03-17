Howard Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBMD) CEO Mary Ann Scully Acquires 800 Shares

Howard Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBMD) CEO Mary Ann Scully acquired 800 shares of Howard Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $10,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,427.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mary Ann Scully also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Howard Bancorp alerts:

On Wednesday, January 8th, Mary Ann Scully acquired 466 shares of Howard Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $6,491.38.

Shares of Howard Bancorp stock opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average of $16.52. The stock has a market cap of $248.06 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.30. Howard Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 million. Howard Bancorp had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 6.33%. Equities research analysts predict that Howard Bancorp Inc will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howard Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 8.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Howard Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Howard Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Howard Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

About Howard Bancorp

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.