Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.17% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $10,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 790,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,449,000 after purchasing an additional 303,453 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,427,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,058,000 after purchasing an additional 53,831 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 43,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 26,060 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 186.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 89,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 266,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,933,000 after purchasing an additional 41,052 shares in the last quarter.

HPP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

In other news, Director Ted R. Antenucci purchased 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.92 per share, with a total value of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,329.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.97 per share, for a total transaction of $299,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,210,667.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $20.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.00.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.44). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.26%.

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

