Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on INCY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Incyte from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Incyte from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Incyte from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $71.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $96.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.21 and its 200 day moving average is $81.22.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $579.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.13 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.70%. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Incyte will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,112 shares in the company, valued at $3,578,365.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,499,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $829,540,000 after buying an additional 376,113 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,278,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $722,918,000 after purchasing an additional 149,527 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,601,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $314,440,000 after purchasing an additional 857,383 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,958,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,875,000 after purchasing an additional 107,912 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at $178,921,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

