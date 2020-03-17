Insider Buying: BioCardia Inc (OTCMKTS:BCDA) CEO Buys 3,400 Shares of Stock

BioCardia Inc (OTCMKTS:BCDA) CEO Peter Altman purchased 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $10,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,454.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

OTCMKTS:BCDA opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.25. BioCardia Inc has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $17.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BioCardia stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCardia Inc (OTCMKTS:BCDA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 41,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of BioCardia as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on BCDA shares. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on BioCardia in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioCardia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived from mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure.

