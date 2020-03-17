Insider Buying: First Community Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCBC) CFO Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

First Community Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCBC) CFO David D. Brown purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.75 per share, for a total transaction of $20,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,344 shares in the company, valued at $359,888. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ FCBC opened at $19.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.62. First Community Bankshares Inc has a 52-week low of $18.95 and a 52-week high of $35.25.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.37 million for the quarter. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 10.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Community Bankshares Inc will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. This is a positive change from First Community Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in First Community Bankshares by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

