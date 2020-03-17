Insider Buying: Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Insider Purchases 17,394 Shares of Stock

Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) insider Bradley Tank bought 17,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.07 per share, for a total transaction of $192,551.58.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NBO opened at $11.07 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd Inc has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $13.20.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.0393 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 504,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,309,000 after purchasing an additional 147,845 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd in the 3rd quarter worth $322,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 15,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 117,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 58,292 shares in the last quarter.

About Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

