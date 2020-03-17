Insider Buying: Spark Infrastructure Group (ASX:SKI) Insider Acquires 55,000 Shares of Stock

Spark Infrastructure Group (ASX:SKI) insider Douglas McTaggart bought 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.78 ($1.26) per share, for a total transaction of A$97,625.00 ($69,237.59).

Shares of Spark Infrastructure Group stock opened at A$1.82 ($1.29) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion and a PE ratio of 38.72. Spark Infrastructure Group has a 1 year low of A$2.00 ($1.42) and a 1 year high of A$2.56 ($1.81). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is A$2.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.66%. Spark Infrastructure Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 319.15%.

About Spark Infrastructure Group

Spark Infrastructure Group is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the regulated utility infrastructure markets across the globe. Spark Infrastructure Group is based in Sydney, Australia.

