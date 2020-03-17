Insider Selling: Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Insider Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) insider Brendan Coughlin sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $99,945.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,899.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE CFG opened at $18.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.60. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.56.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $199,956,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,128,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $373,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

