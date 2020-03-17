Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,078 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 48,080 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.14% of Invacare worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Invacare by 591.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,507 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Invacare by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Invacare in the third quarter valued at $47,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Invacare in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Invacare in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Invacare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Invacare in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

NYSE:IVC opened at $5.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Invacare Co. has a 52-week low of $4.13 and a 52-week high of $11.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.05.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $232.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.26 million. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Invacare Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Invacare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.72%.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

