Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 119,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,072 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PZA. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 587.1% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 171,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 146,951 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,191,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,517,000 after purchasing an additional 130,379 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 206.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 115,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 78,149 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,681,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.61. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.59.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.