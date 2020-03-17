Investors Purchase High Volume of Euronav Call Options (NYSE:EURN)

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 4,719 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 320% compared to the average daily volume of 1,123 call options.

Euronav stock opened at $9.05 on Tuesday. Euronav has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $13.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average of $10.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Euronav had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $320.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.27 million. On average, research analysts expect that Euronav will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EURN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Euronav from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Euronav from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Euronav during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter worth about $1,093,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 1,015.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 544,890 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after buying an additional 496,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 3,562.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 366,230 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after buying an additional 356,230 shares during the last quarter. 37.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

